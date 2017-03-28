Maine Sen. Collins comes out in support of nominee Gorsuch

Maine Sen. Susan Collins is coming out in support of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Collins is a Republican who is frequently described as a moderate. She spoke from the Senate floor on Tuesday about her support of Gorsuch, who was nominated by Republican President Donald Trump.
Collins says Gorsuch is "eminently well-qualified to serve on our nation's highest court." Gorsuch currently sits on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Denver. Collins says they recently met for more than an hour.
Maine's other senator, Angus King, is an independent who caucuses with Democrats. He has said he's considering Gorsuch's record.
Senate Democrats forced a one-week delay in a committee vote on Gorsuch on Monday.
