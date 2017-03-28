Kasich to return to New Hampshire in April to promote book

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) is returning to New Hampshire in April to promote his new book on the road ahead for America.
A Kasich spokesman says the governor will speak at Saint Anselm College on April 27, two days after "Two Paths: America Divided or United" is published.
Kasich took second place in the Republicans' 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary and became a strong critic of Republican President Donald Trump. His return to New Hampshire makes him the first major Republican to visit the key primary state following the November election.
Kasich has said he doesn't see himself running for president again. He's still viewed as a chief Trump adversary and possible 2020 contender.
He was last in New Hampshire in August to campaign for now-Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo).
