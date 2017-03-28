NYC teen sentenced for gun charges, now faces murder charges

A New York City teen has been sentenced to two years behind bars on gun charges and now faces murder charges in the slaying of a Hudson Valley man.
The Staten Island Advance reports (http://bit.ly/2neARlN ) Devin Isaac, of Staten Island, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty in state Supreme Court to attempted second-degree criminal weapon possession. He must also serve 1½ years of supervised release.
The teen was arrested in September.
Isaac has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Orange County Court. That case is related to the August shooting death of 29-year-old music promoter DeAndric Little in Newburgh.
Isaac's attorney, Michael Ferraro, declined to comment on the homicide case Tuesday.
