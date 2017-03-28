National Politics

March 28, 2017 11:00 AM

Maine labor, women's rights, green groups oppose Gorsuch

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A coalition of pro-labor, environmentalist and women's rights groups is calling for Maine's U.S. senators to oppose the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The coalition of 17 groups includes Maine AFL-CIO, Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund and Sierra Club Maine. They say on Tuesday that Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King should reject confirmation of Gorsuch.

King's an independent who caucuses with Democrats and Collins is a moderate Republican. Collins has said she plans to speak from the Senate floor about Gorsuch's nomination on Tuesday. King has said he is reviewing Gorsuch's record.

The 17 groups that oppose Gorsuch say they fear Gorsuch "will not protect our rights as Americans or as Mainers."

Senate Democrats forced a one-week delay in a committee vote on Gorsuch on Monday.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos