Maine labor, women's rights, green groups oppose Gorsuch

A coalition of pro-labor, environmentalist and women's rights groups is calling for Maine's U.S. senators to oppose the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
The coalition of 17 groups includes Maine AFL-CIO, Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund and Sierra Club Maine. They say on Tuesday that Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King should reject confirmation of Gorsuch.
King's an independent who caucuses with Democrats and Collins is a moderate Republican. Collins has said she plans to speak from the Senate floor about Gorsuch's nomination on Tuesday. King has said he is reviewing Gorsuch's record.
The 17 groups that oppose Gorsuch say they fear Gorsuch "will not protect our rights as Americans or as Mainers."
Senate Democrats forced a one-week delay in a committee vote on Gorsuch on Monday.
