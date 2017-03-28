Ice causes dam on Alaska's Kodiak Island to empty

Ouzinkie has requested emergency assistance after the southern Alaska city's mayor said the town's dam had to be completely drained after shifting ice broke a gate valve.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports (http://bit.ly/2npLiUs) Ouzinkie Mayor Dan Clarion says the dam was drained Wednesday and some homes were without water Friday.
Officials were able to get a backup pumping station working after initially encountering issues with the emergency station.
Clarion says low temperatures have also caused sections of the water main to freeze and contributed to leaks throughout the entire system.
The dam was built in partnership with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.
The organization's Michelle Weston says the city has taken water conservation measures because the backup system recharges water at a slower rate.
It's not yet clear when repairs will be completed.
Comments