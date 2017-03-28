Man faces sentencing in killing of Memphis police officer

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

1:14 Rally for Planned Parenthood in Overland Park draws hundreds

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization