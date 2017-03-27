California chief justice warns rule of law 'challenged'

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:03 Barack and Michelle Obama talk about what's next

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'