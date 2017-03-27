Ann Romney: Son Josh may run for Utah governor in 2020

Ann Romney says she thinks her son may run for Utah governor in 2020.
Romney said on the "Today" show on Monday that she is encouraging him to do it, so he can make a difference.
The Deseret News (http://bit.ly/2o3Lw6V ) reports that Josh Romney, son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, has said he is considering running for the position.
Josh Romney is a Salt Lake-based real estate developer, and has said that many people have asked him to run for political office.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz has said he is taking "a serious, serious look" at running for governor.
Republican Gov. Gary Herbert will complete his second term at the end of 2020.
