West Virginia Senate votes for higher campaign donations

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement