Travel ban keeps international flight students in Arizona

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics