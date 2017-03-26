'Good Samaritan' overdose bill fails in Oklahoma Legislature

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

2:02 Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:20 Raw video: Day Without Immigrants rally

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change