'Good Samaritan' overdose bill fails in Oklahoma Legislature

A so-called 'Good Samaritan' bill that wouldn't criminally charge a person who is either having or observing a drug overdose and calls police for help has failed to advance in the Oklahoma Legislature.
Guthrie Republican Sen. AJ Griffin has proposed the legislation for the past two years as the country deals with an opioid epidemic.
The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2o6CHWo ) Griffin's bill gives law enforcement officers discretion when they arrive at the scene of an overdose.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says Oklahoma is among 13 states with no form of a 'Good Samaritan' or 911 drug immunity law.
Griffin says authorities have made progress in addressing prescription drug abuse, but more must be done because Oklahoma is "still going to have incidents where an avoidable death can occur."
Comments