Virginia officials work to combat tax refund fraud

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics

1:23 Royals manager Ned Yost on the second base competition