Evers, Holtz square off for state superintendent job

Two-term Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers and longtime public school administrator Lowell Holtz face each other in the upcoming April 4 election.
Evers and Holtz offer contrasting views on what the priorities of public education in Wisconsin should be over the next four years. But the race has also largely focused on Holtz's checkered employment history and alleged bribe extended to a former candidate in the race.
Holtz denies he was trying to offer a bribe and the Elections Commission has said he didn't break the law. But Evers has referenced it in his television ads.
The election is officially nonpartisan, but Evers is backed by Democrats and Holtz has Republican support.
