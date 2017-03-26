Vermont House to vote on marijuana bill

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:19 At rally for animal shelter, mayor suggests what to tell opponents of Question 3

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding