Hold up: Bill would let small municipal boards meet remotely

Dozens of Maine governmental entities are holding meetings by phone.
But it's not clear whether the practice is actually allowed by current law, as the state's Freedom of Access Act is silent on remote participation.
Lawmakers might be weighing in on the issue this week. A Republican legislator's bill would allow municipal governing boards of 3 members to perform official duties through remote meetings. Lawmakers will deal with the bill at a Wednesday work session.
Critics say the practice could shut the public out of key discussions.
