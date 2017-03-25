Senators seek visitor logs from White House, Mar-a-Lago

2:24 Would you rent this $1,800 luxury KC apartment? Pause

0:33 Fight for $15 protest in KC

1:03 Minimum wage rally outside Missouri Supreme Court

1:52 Anti-Trump protesters rally in West Palm Beach

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:42 Five things to do in Kansas City

2:53 Devonte' Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight