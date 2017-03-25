Deep snow delays North Cascades Highway opening

Washington state officials say deep snow will delay the start of clearing the North Cascades Highway.
The Washington Department of Transportation tells KING-TV (http://kng5.tv/2n2pSe6) that removing snow from the road also known as State Route 20 will likely start on April 10 rather than mid-March.
The agency says potential avalanches and weather make it unsafe for workers to begin clearing the highway sooner.
Officials say workers found snow up to 25 feet deep and that avalanche chutes remain full.
Once plowing starts, it's usually a four- to six-week job. But officials say it will take about eight weeks this year and might extend into June.
