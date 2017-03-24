Census: More people leaving New York state

The population of New York state continues to shrink as people move out.
New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show nearly 73,000 New Yorkers moved out of state between July 2015 and July 2016.
The decline was sharpest upstate.
Some of the largest percentage declines were in Chautauqua County in western New York, Jefferson County in the north country and Broome County in the Southern Tier. Long Island's Suffolk County also saw a decline of more than 5,000 people.
Overall, downstate New York continued to see modest population growth, centered on New York City. But that growth is being overshadowed by declines upstate.
Overall, New York's population decreased by about 1,900 during the 12 months included in the new numbers. The state's overall population is 19.75 million.
Comments