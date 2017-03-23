Sign here: Mississippi cursive mandate heads to governor

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development Pause

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

2:16 Cleaver: 'I'm not going to be a part of making America ache again'

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

1:11 Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about Medicaid expansion

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects