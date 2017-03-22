High Court bolsters rights of learning-disabled students

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot Pause

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

5:46 Media briefing about the April 6 observance of the World War I centennial

1:37 DCF secretary says she won't resign

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks