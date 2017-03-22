National Politics

March 22, 2017 7:57 AM

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in fatal courthouse crash

The Associated Press
SANTA MONICA, Calif.

Police have arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver who plowed through a parking gate at the Santa Monica Courthouse and fatally struck a man who was paying for parking.

KCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2mTTNGl ) Absadi Kidane was taken into custody shortly after the crash Tuesday following a struggle with officers. The 21-year-old could face charges including homicide, vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run and DUI. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The victim, who has not been named, died at a hospital.

Police aren't sure if Kidane knew the victim. Investigators are asking potential witnesses to come forward as they piece together what led up to the crash.

