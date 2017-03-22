Leader of suburban Buffalo--based cocaine ring sentenced

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot Pause

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:42 Trump's White House

3:28 President Obama's way with words

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together