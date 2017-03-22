Tennessee lawmakers advance bill opposed by teachers union

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

2:42 Trump's White House

5:46 Media briefing about the April 6 observance of the World War I centennial

3:28 President Obama's way with words

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope