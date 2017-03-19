Wyoming Air Force base mulls development on vacant land

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

2:20 These gun safety devices could save your child's life

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

0:59 KU's Bill Self says Michigan State is hard to 'prepare for in one day'

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together