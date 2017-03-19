Arkansas Democratic Party to meet, select new chairman

The Arkansas Democratic Party will be selecting a new chairman when members gather in North Little Rock for the State Committee Meeting.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2nSv6tR ) that about 230 members of the State Committee are expected to gather next Saturday for the meeting.
Six candidates are seeking to lead the party, which is now the minority party in Arkansas with Republicans holding majorities in both the state House and Senate, all seven state constitutional offices and all seats in Congress.
The candidates are Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta, Denise Garner of Fayetteville, Turrell Mayor Dorothy Cooper, Faye Duncan-Daniel of Phillips County, Macleod Sawyer of Washington County and Vincent Tolliver of Pulaski County.
The winner will succeed Vince Insalaco, who is not seeking a third term as party chair.
