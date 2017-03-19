Suspect shot by Delaware authorities during police chase

The Delaware State Police says it's investigating after two law enforcement officers shot at a suspect during a vehicle chase.
The Delaware State Police said in a statement Sunday that the suspect — a 31-year-old from Hurlock, Maryland — was hospitalized in serious condition.
The Delaware State Police says the incident began Saturday when an Ocean View Police Department officer was assisting the Worcester County Sheriff's Office in a vehicle pursuit. The Delaware State Police says the officer and deputies were pursuing an Infinity SUV when the SUV's driver drove backward into the Ocean View officer's patrol vehicle and then drove toward a sheriff deputy who was standing outside his vehicle.
The Delaware State Police says both officers yelled commands to stop and then fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.
