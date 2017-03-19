National Politics

Mississippi government building to be named for Nunnelee

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A state office building could soon be named for a Mississippi congressman who died in 2015.

Legislators have passed the final version of Senate Bill 2564 , to name the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality headquarters as the Patrick Alan Nunnelee building. It is in downtown Jackson.

Nunnelee, who went by Alan, was a Republican from Tupelo. He spent 16 years in the state Senate starting in 1995, eventually becoming chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

He unseated a Democratic incumbent in north Mississippi's 1st Congressional District in November 2010, and took office in January 2011.

Nunnelee died in February 2015 after experiencing several months of health problems, including a brain tumor. He was 56.

Gov. Phil Bryant is expected to sign the bill, which would become law July 1.

