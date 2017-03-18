National Politics

Louisville mayor asks FBI to look into police youth program

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has asked the FBI to investigate the alleged sexual abuse of children in a police youth outreach program.

Fischer also hired former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey to review the investigation conducted by Louisville Metro Police and determine whether "errors were made."

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2mVua8Q ) a lawsuit filed on behalf of a participant in the Youth Explorer program charges that his alleged rape by Officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood was "concealed" by department officials.

The newspaper reported Police Chief Steve Conrad ended an investigation of alleged improper contact between Betts and a teenage girl in the program because Betts resigned in 2014. Wood is on administrative assignment.

Conrad said he is prohibited from talking about the case because the court documents are sealed.

