Hundreds attend town hall meeting for US Rep. David Trott

Hundreds of people have attended a town hall meeting in suburban Detroit set up by Republican U.S. Rep. David Trott while dozens of others were not allowed inside the building.
Many booed Trott Saturday morning in Novi, northwest of Detroit, over his support for some of President Donald Trump's policies.
Republicans who want to repeal President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act are facing pushback at constituent gatherings across the country.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Trott called the Affordable Health Care Act a disaster Saturday and said it will be improved through tax credits and health care savings accounts offered through the replacement plan pushed by House Republicans.
Trott of Birmingham was re-elected in November to a second consecutive term. Saturday's meeting was his first this year with constituents.
Comments