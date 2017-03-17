New Mexico lawmakers reject gun restrictions in Capitol

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:46 Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

14:43 Preview of KU and UC Davis first-round NCAA game

0:26 KU's Tyler Self says he didn't know score on his three-pointer