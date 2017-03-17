Emanuel appoints new City Colleges of Chicago chancellor

City Colleges of Chicago has a new chancellor.
On Friday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that Juan Salgado will take over from Cheryl Hyman.
Salgado is now on the Chicago Park District Board of Directors and is the president and CEO of Instituto del Progreso Latino on the city's West Side. He was also a campaign co-chair for U.S. Senator Dick Durbin in 2014 and was awarded a MacArthur "Genius Grant" the next year.
Hyman announced last year she would step down after the college system's faculty gave her a vote of no-confidence. She had been chancellor of Chicago City College since she was appointed to the post in 2010 by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley.
