Herbert signs bill requiring 30 min. wait times to vote

Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a bill requiring county clerks to try to keep wait times under 30 minutes at election polling places.
The measure from West Valley City Republican Daniel Thatcher is a response to last November's election, when he and other voters waited hours at some polling places to cast ballots.
Thatcher's location was one of only two polling places in West Valley City. Salt Lake County cut its polls from 322 during the previous presidential election to 37 in 2016 — a nearly 90 percent drop_in order to run an election mostly by mail.
His measure requires county clerks to try to keep wait times down and if they're too long on Election Day, the state elections office can require the county to come up with a plan to manage wait times at the next election.
