Jury picked for officer's murder trial over boy's shooting

A jury has been picked in the trial for one of two Louisiana law-enforcement officers charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's shooting death.
Twelve jurors and two alternates are scheduled to hear attorneys' opening statements on Monday for Derrick Stafford's trial in Marksville.
The Town Talk reports (http://townta.lk/2mbAZ95 ) that jury selection ended Friday after a judge, prosecutors and Stafford's attorneys spent five days questioning dozens of prospective jurors.
Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. were moonlighting as deputy city marshals when they opened fire on a car, killing Jeremy Mardis and critically wounding his father, after a November 2015 chase.
Video from a police officer's body camera shows the father had his hands raised in his vehicle while the officers fired.
Greenhouse awaits a separate trial later this year.
