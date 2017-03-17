Nebraska lawmakers advance 'Choose Life' license plate bill

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here