March 18, 2017 10:39 AM

DC courthouse hosting annual youth law fair

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The D.C. Superior Court is holding its 18th annual Youth Law Fair.

More than 200 high school students are getting a chance Saturday to see the courthouse and holding cells in tours led by judges. The day also includes a mock trial, discussions of legal issues and raffle giveaways.

In a statement, the court says the day's focus will be on "social media profiles, pictures, information permanence and the ever increasing digital footprint on social media." The day is hosted by the court and the D.C. Bar.

