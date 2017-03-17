Columbia Sen. John Courson faces ethics charges

An attorney for Columbia Sen. John Courson says he has been indicted by the State Grand Jury on ethics charges.
Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham told local media outlets Thursday night that Courson has been charged with misconduct in office and using campaign funds for personal reasons.
Parham says Courson will fight the charges.
Details on the charges were expected to be released Friday.
She released a statement from Courson that said the charges are "completing false" and that he has done nothing wrong.
The 72-year-old Courson has been in the Senate since 1985 and chairs the Senate Education Committee.
He's the second lawmaker indicted in a probe of public corruption at the Statehouse. Daniel Island Rep. Jim Merrill was indicted in December on charges including misconduct in office.
