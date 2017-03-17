Spokesman: Gov. Martinez has torn ACL from ski accident

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has a torn ACL resulting from a skiing injury in Utah.
Martinez spokesman Chris Sanchez told The Associated Press an MRI confirmed the Republican governor torn her ACL during her skiing accident. Martinez was in Utah for a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.
While in Utah, Martinez has criticized the Democrat-led state Legislature for wasting time on matters such as selecting a state dance instead of addressing a crisis in state finances.
Sanchez says Martinez is not expected to miss any time and is walking around the New Mexico Statehouse.
