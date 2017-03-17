GOP senator complicates Trump, Ryan efforts on health care

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers Pause

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:00 Sights and sounds from Jayhawks' NCAA practice

1:59 Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall