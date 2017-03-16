Albuquerque police didn't investigate before girl killed

Though Albuquerque police officials say they investigated a previous call about possible misconduct between a man and a girl who was later killed and raped on her 10th birthday, officials now say that isn't true.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nedmwf ) that five months before 10-year-old Victoria Martens was raped and killed, Youth and Families Department alerted police after they received a call that her mother's then-boyfriend has tried to kiss the girl. Victoria was killed Aug. 24.
Police officials said in January that their detectives followed up and spoke with Victoria and her mother.
But on Monday, Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Celina Espinoza said that is not correct. The department didn't look into the complaint because it didn't meet certain criteria.
Espinoza says the incorrect information was due to a miscommunication on her part.
