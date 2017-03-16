Mark Kujala resigns as mayor of Warrenton, Oregon

Warrenton Mayor Mark Kujala has announced his resignation.
The Daily Astorian reports (https://is.gd/9Nk9is ) the mayor will wrap up his service later this month.
Kujala said he wants to devote more time to his family and his business. He's the owner of Skipanon Brand Seafood.
Voters in the North Coast city elected him to a four-year term in November 2014. It was the first time Warrenton voters had ever elected a mayor.
Previous mayors were selected among fellow city commissioners for a one-year term. Kujala was appointed in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
The City Commission will decide how to fill the vacancy.
