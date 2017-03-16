Providence officials OK police body cameras contract

1:50 Adoption by the numbers Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

0:45 Kansas City police official: Mother and children awakened by gunshots in home