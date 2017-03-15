The Latest: Bill would boost background checks of caregivers

The Latest on the Kentucky legislature (all times local):
1:15 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would close gaps in checking the backgrounds of people who work with children in schools and camps and as babysitters.
The House sent Senate Bill 236 to Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday.
The measure would allow parents to request background checks of people they employ as babysitters or nannies. It also would require youth camps that receive taxpayer funding to conduct criminal background checks of prospective employees or volunteers.
It applies to schools by expanding the requirement of criminal background checks to include public school staff and contractors working on school grounds during school hours.
___
Noon
Kentuckians trying to overcome their criminal past could no longer be automatically denied occupational licenses under a bill advanced by the House Judiciary Committee.
The panel's action Wednesday sends the bill to the House on the last day before lawmakers take an extended break so Gov. Matt Bevin can sign or veto legislation.
A key section would allow people convicted of crimes to pursue occupational licenses without being automatically turned away due to their criminal background.
The committee made a change that applies to people convicted of violent or sex-related crimes. Under the change, those offenders would have to prove there's no connection between their crime and the duties of the occupation for which they're seeking a license.
If the bill passes the House, it would return to the Senate.
Comments