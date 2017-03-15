Judge denies motion to dismiss McKenzie Sheriff case

A judge has declined to dismiss criminal charges against the McKenzie County sheriff who is accused of misusing his office credit card.
South Central District Judge Sonna Anderson refused the dismissal motion Tuesday during a hearing in Bismarck. She didn't offer a reason for the decision.
Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger is accused of making excessive charges on his office credit card during a trip to the 2015 Western State's Sheriff's Association Annual Conference in Las Vegas.
Schwartzenberger later paid for the charges but a criminal affidavit alleges the charges were made in violation of a county policy.
Defense attorney Tom Dickson calls the criminal allegations baseless, and contends that there was no written policy.
Schwartzenberger is scheduled for trial on May 16. He faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and $2,000 in fines.
Comments