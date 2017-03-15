Hawaii lawmaker ousted from panel chair

The state House of Representatives has voted to remove a congressman from his position as chairman of a committee that has taken up controversial issues such as pesticide regulation, illegal vacation rentals and payday lending.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2nswBiP) the House leadership offered few details about their decision to remove Rep. Angus McKelvey as chairman of the Consumer Protection and Commerce Committee. The decision was made Monday with a 38-9 vote, with four abstentions.
The Democratic representative has served as chairman of the committee since 2013. He will now lead the Higher Education Committee, while Rep. Roy Takumi takes over as chairman of the Consumer Protection panel.
House Speaker Joe Souki says removing McKelvey from his post was a matter of reassigning committee chairs.
Comments