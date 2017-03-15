The Latest: Athletic club dome collapses from snow, ice

The Latest on the aftermath of the nor'easter in northern New England (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
A fabric dome that covers a 94,000-square-foot athletic club arena in New Hampshire has collapsed under the weight of snow and ice from Tuesday's storm.
The air-supported roof depressurized at about noon Wednesday. The Hampshire Dome, part of the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford, was closed at the time and there were no injuries. Milford got about 15 inches of snow.
Tam Sapienza, general manager, says the fabric was torn and will need to be repaired or replaced. The Dome operation, which has been used for sports leagues, tournaments, and business expos, will be closed for now.
___
11:45 a.m.
The nor'easter that pummeled northern New England is going to go down in the history books as the third-biggest snowstorm in South Burlington, Vermont. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people remain in the dark after strong winds downed power lines in Maine and New Hampshire.
The National Weather Service says the storm on Tuesday dumped nearly 30 inches at the airport South Burlington, where official records are kept. It also dumped 32 inches in Westford in Chittenden County, and in 34 inches in Jay, along the Canadian border.
In New Hampshire, big snow totals included 23.6 inches in Stratham in southern New Hampshire. In Maine, Lisbon Falls received 22 inches, and Portland received 16.3 inches, enough for a daily record.
In Maine, more than 20,000 Central Maine Power customers remained in the dark late Tuesday morning. In New Hampshire, it was about 17,000.
The National Weather Service says gusts topped 50 mph. The town of York, Maine, and Newington, New Hampshire, both recorded gusts of 62 mph.
___
11:15 a.m.
Police say a 16-year-old girl killed in a traffic accident during the storm in Gilford, New Hampshire, was the daughter of a police department dispatcher.
Police said Ava Doris lost control of her car on a snowy Route 11A on Tuesday morning and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Doris, who attended Gilford High School and played field hockey and lacrosse, was the daughter of dispatcher Tim Doris. Police didn't say whether Tim Doris was working at the time of the accident.
The Gilford Police Relief Association started an online meal-giving campaign through Meal Train Plus to support the family.
___
10:50 a.m.
Across northern New England, many roads are cleared and sidewalks shoveled. But firefighters are just starting with the back-breaking task of unburying hydrants.
In Portland, Maine, firefighters have to dig out each of the city's 1,500 hydrants. Each fire truck crew is responsible for shoveling out 120 to 180 hydrants.
Lt. Paul Marshall says firefighters look upon big snowstorms like the one that lashed New England on Tuesday with dread because they know how much work it takes to clear the hydrants.
But he said Wednesday the job is "absolutely critical." He also says it builds camaraderie because everyone has to kick in to get the miserable job done.
Portland, Maine, got 16.3 inches of snow, setting a record for the date.
__
9:50 a.m.
A Vermont man is recovering from injuries suffered when his car became disabled on railroad tracks during the nor'easter and was struck by a train.
Police say Len Williams suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident Tuesday afternoon in Colchester.
Lt. Douglas Allen said the 27-year-old Williams' car was struck by two engines hooked to one other. They were operated by the New England Central Railroad.
___
8:25 a.m.
The nor'easter has left at least a foot of fresh snow at a number of ski resorts in northern New England, turning back the clock to conditions more typical of mid-February.
Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, said Wednesday that both alpine and Nordic skiing "are going to be awesome."
She said while the resorts had a number of snowmaking days to refresh the slopes after some spring temperatures in late February and early March, "having a massive snowstorm like this is just what the ski areas need to remind people that the ski season isn't over."
It's a big turnaround from a year ago, when the region had little snow and mild weather.
___
8:15 a.m.
Northern New England is slowly digging out of a nor'easter that left more than 2 feet of snow in some areas, with some homes and businesses still without power and many schools opening on a delayed schedule.
Tuesday's storm was on track to be one of the biggest on record for Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says it got 25.6 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, with another 2 to 5 inches due by the end of the day. Meteorologist Marlon Verasamy tells the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2nrUh6U) that Jay got the most snow in Vermont, with 34 inches.
New Hampton, New Hampshire, recorded 23 inches of snow and Portland, Maine, got 15 inches.
Maine and New Hampshire had a number of power outages. The number was under 20,000 in New Hampshire on Wednesday, down from a peak of 55,000.
