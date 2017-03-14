Rain, sleet and snow sweep across New Jersey

New Jersey is a state divided as a late-winter storm packing strong winds delivers rain, sleet and snow.
The National Weather Service says warm air on Tuesday has brought about a rapid change of the precipitation to sleet and rain south of Interstate 195.
Forecasters say there is still the potential for a foot or more snow north of 195. Powerful winds remain a threat throughout the state and there is a risk for coastal flooding.
The heaviest precipitation should end early in the afternoon.
Driving condition are slippery and motorists are urged to use caution. The state Transportation has 2,500 plows and salt spreaders on the highways.
More than 5 inches of snow has fallen in Wantage and there is 4 inches in Flemington.
