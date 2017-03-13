Montana House endorses measure to clarify open meetings laws

The Montana House has given initial approval to a bill that would clarify that county commissioners can travel together or attend the same event without violating the state's open meeting laws.
The bill says that if a quorum of county commissioner board members discusses business while traveling together or at an event, the members must provide a report at their next public meeting about what was discussed.
All county commission meetings must be open to the public and notice must be given at least two days ahead of a meeting. County commissioners who gather anywhere without that public notice could be in violation of open meeting laws, under the current law.
The House voted for the measure 67-33 on Monday. It must pass a final vote.
The Senate approved the bill last month.
