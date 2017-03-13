Snow delays sentencings of ex-Christie allies in bridge case

The impending blizzard in New Jersey has postponed the sentencings of two ex-allies of Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.
Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. But the court announced Monday that will be postponed until March 29.
Kelly was Christie's deputy chief of staff in 2013. Baroni was a top Christie appointee to the authority that runs the bridge.
They were convicted in November of causing traffic jams near the bridge, allegedly to retaliate against a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie, a Republican. Both have appealed.
They face maximum combined sentences of decades in prison but are expected to receive far less time.
