Observation tower proposed for Missouri River

Bellevue City Council has voted to seek money for a 90-foot observation tower as part of a $1.7 million Missouri River research station the University of Nebraska at Omaha wants to build.
The Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2mSeHbx ) reports Matt Knutson, an architect working with the university's Nebraska Watershed Network, told the council last month that the tower would be a major local landmark and an integral component to the research station.
The proposed tower would go on the north end of American Heroes Park. Estimated to cost over $1 million, it would be the project's most expensive component. Council members expect private grants to fund the tower.
The overall project also includes a research station to monitor water quality, an interpretive center to attract students, an observation deck over the river and a landscaped garden.
