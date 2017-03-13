Olive Hill getting grant to fix city water issues

The city of Olive Hill in northeastern Kentucky has been approved for a $243,000 grant to fix its aging water system that is losing about half its capacity.
The grant is coming from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The city's cast iron water line dates back to the 1960s. According to a release from the state's Department for Local Government, two surveys found that the lines are losing about 45 to 50 percent of the water that flows through it due to corroded piping.
The new project will replace about 7,400 feet of old water line with PVC piping and install new fire hydrants. Officials say the water pressure in the city will be greatly improved.
The commission's program provides assistance for residential infrastructure projects, water supply and wastewater treatment projects.
